Russian Doctor Denies Authorities Pressured Siberian Hospital Treating Alexei Navalny

After being accused of holding up Russian President Vladimir Putin’s critic Alexei Navalny’s evacuation to Germany, the head doctor of the Siberian hospital reportedly denied that the hospital had come under outside pressure from local authorities. Navalny’s allies had repeatedly accused the Russian doctors, who initially said that Putin’s long time opponent was not in a ‘fit state’ to be transported for treatment.

The Russian doctors had first treated Navalny. They reportedly said that they had saved his life but that they had not found traces of poison in his system. Navalny was flown from Russia to Germany after doctors allowed him to be airlifted for further treatment. The 44-year-old Putin critic was taken ill on a plane and was admitted to the intensive care unit on August 20.

Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh is reported to have said that it is a matter of shame that the Russian doctors took so long to approve his flight to Germany even though the documents were signed on Friday morning. Navalny was taken to Germany on Saturday morning.

Citing Navalny’s ‘unstable’ health condition, Russian authorities had denied permission to airlift him on a German plane with specialist doctors for further treatment in Berlin. Georgy Alburov, a researcher at Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said that the only reason not to let the Putin’s critic go on a plane with specialists is to deny him high-quality medical support and wait until the traces of the poison disappear.

Alexei Navalny is known to have consistently exposed official corruption in Russia and has also served jail time in several instances. The top aides of Russia’s opposition figure have suspected a possible poisoning. Despite the narrative put forth by the Russian doctors, his supporters have claimed that a poisonous substance was put in his tea at an airport cafe in the city of Tomsk while he was on his way to Moscow.

‘Will survive poison attack’

Meanwhile, Navalny will survive the health scare after falling critically ill due to suspected poisoning, said the founder of the NGO, which sent an air ambulance to Siberia, told a German tabloid. Jaka Bizilj, founder of the Cinema for Peace Foundation, said that though the Russian opposition leader will survive the “poison attack”, he won’t be able to get to political work for months, highlighting the "worrying overall situation.”

(Image: AP)

