Doctor Dies Of Stroke After Treating COVID-19 Patients For 35 Days In Row

Doctors have emerged as the “unsung heroes” for battling the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus on the frontline for the last several months. Many doctors have even contracted the COVID-19 while treating the patients and died of the disease they tried to cure, another doctor, Dong Tian is being called an “anti-coronavirus hero” for dying of stroke after treating the virus patients for 35 days in the row. The Chinese doctor’s death has given a setback to most people as it was just a week before his 30th birthday.

After battling the victims of coronavirus for over a month, Dong collapsed on March 3 and was reportedly died three days ago. According to international rep[orts, the Chinese doctor was treated at the Intensive Care Unit for 19 days before being declared dead. A funeral was also arranged for Dong at his hometown, Dangyang of Hubei Province and people held banners saying, “welcome home to the anti-coronavirus hero Dong Tian”. He had volunteered to work in late January as infections rapidly grew in Hubei province of the mainland, which is also the epicentre of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, as the virus infections have now been reported in at least 195 countries, doctors are being applauded for their selfless work to treat coronavirus patients. Another London doctor posted a selfie with marks on her face due to wearing masks for prolonged hours for “begging people” to practice the essential precautionary measures. Natalie Silvey is reportedly an anaesthetic registrar working in London and that her face is of someone who spent at least nine hours in personal protective equipment and urged people to do social distancing. The post took several rounds on the internet and many other doctors also started posting pictures of the “pain” they go through while treating people with coronavirus.

I feel broken - and we are only at the start. I am begging people, please please do social distancing and self isolation #covid19 pic.twitter.com/hs0RQdvsn3 — Natalie Silvey (@silv24) March 21, 2020

The internet users were quick to say that it was "heartbreaking" and lashed out on people for still not taking the pandemic seriously and going out defying the pleas made by doctors, other medical officials and world leaders. Meanwhile, the viral post urged doctors from around the world to share their agony and helplessness in the face of fatal COVID-19 which has already claimed over 14,500 lives in the world. many Twitter users also united to thank all doctors who are fighting the disease on the frontlines and called them a "hero".

