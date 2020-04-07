COVID-19: Doctors And Medical Staff Will Need PTSD Treatment After Virus Dies Down

After the coronavirus ends, and the world begins to return to normal, doctors, nurses and other health workers that have been on the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus will need treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. According to reports, health experts have said that after working long hours in harrowing conditions in hospital wards doctors and nurses may end up suffering from PTSD.

Severely overburdened

As per reports, experts have claimed that the virus in the UK has not even reached its peak and already NHS staff is already under unprecedented mental and physical strain. NHS workers on the frontline are being forced to work for hours in hot conditions ll while wearing full protective gear.

According to reports, due to the rising levels of infections, NHS staff could be forced to work in these uncomfortable conditions for many more weeks. Recently it was reported, that due to the sheer volume of patients, London’s Royal Free Hospital had said that the usual ration of one nurse to one patient had changed to one nurse to six patients and the hospitals were running out of key machines and equipment.

In a memo that was shared online, Dr Dan Martin, head of intensive care at the Royal Free Hospital has claimed that most medical centres were now moving towards a 1:6 ratio and that high levels of support staff were working in the ICU. He added that centres were being forced to use all the workers they could get, from medical students to dentists.

The United Kingdom has reported 51,608 total coronavirus cases and the death toll in the UK stands at 5,373. The deadly coronavirus that began in China last year has killed 1,347,966 people worldwide and the global death toll stands at 74,793.

(Image Credit PTI)