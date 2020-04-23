Doctors At New York Hospital Detect Thickening Of Blood In COVID-19 Patients

Doctors in New York hospitals have made a strange discovery that the blood of COVID-19 patients is thickening after clottings were detected in different organs. According to reports, the medical professionals with a different speciality working at Mount Sinai Hospital noticed alarming changes in the blood from kidneys to lungs, suggesting that coronavirus infection is 'more than just lung disease'. Doctor J Mocco from the NYC hospital told an international news agency that 'it's very striking' to realise the number of clots COVID-19 disease causes.

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, while the United States is the most severely hit country as per the numbers, New York is one of its hotspots. As of April 23, the US has recorded at least 849,092 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and over 47,600 deaths. The new discovery among the health care professionals has prompted them to resort to other treatments including giving greater doses of blood-thinning drugs to the coronavirus patients, prior to any appearances of clotting.

Since the virus originated in China in December 2019, the world has been rocked with the severity of infections. Doctors in New York believe that it is the intense clotting in the blood due to thickening that is causing strokes, even in younger patients. Therefore, according to reports, they are now speculating that if the clotting is prevented, the COVID-19 disease can be made “less severe”.

Hydroxychloroquine provides 'no benefit'

Meanwhile, a new study, based on medical charts of veterans has now revealed that the “primary outcomes” of those treated with hydroxychloroquine had higher death rate or required ventilatory support. As doctors around the globe struggle to find an effective drug to cure the deadly coronavirus disease, many laid their hopes on the much-talked-about emergency drug, hydroxychloroquine. Even US President Donald Trump had called it the “Gift of God” and pulled all strings to make it available for the American doctors after it apparently showed positive results in some patients of COVID-19.

What might be a possible setback for health professionals who had been reportedly using either hydroxychloroquine alone or with azithromycin, to cure the COVID-19 disease, is the recent study by medRxiv that analysed the data received from the confirmed patients of coronavirus until April 11 in all US Veterans Health Administration medical centres.

