Doctors Discover ‘antibody Signature’ To Identify Patients With 'Long COVID': Report

In the latest development in the COVID-19 study, doctors have uncovered an "antibody signature" which would help them to identify patients who are most likely to develop long COVID, a medical condition in which the disease's devastating effects can last for months. Scientists at the University Hospital Zurich examined blood samples from patients who have suffered from COVID-19 disease and discovered that the patients who have acquired long COVID had lower levels of specific antibodies than those who recovered quickly.

When the antibody signature was merged with the patient's age, information about their COVID-19 symptoms, and whether or not they have suffered from asthma, doctors were able to determine whether the patient had a medium, high, or extremely high chance of having long-term disease, The Guardian reported.

The scientists had examined at least 175 individuals who had tested COVID positive and nearly 40 healthy volunteers as a control group. Doctors had tracked 134 COVID patients for up to one year after their first infection to observe how their symptoms altered over time.

Identification of immunoglobulin signature will help early identification of patients with Long COVID

According to the blood tests on the patients, people who have developed long COVID which is also called post-acute COVID-19 syndrome (Pacs) was associated with low levels of the antibodies IgM and IgG3. When COVID attacks, IgM antibodies rise quickly, but IgG antibodies take longer to develop and give longer-term protection.

In addition to this, Onur Boyman, the study's lead author and professor of immunology said, “Overall, we think that our findings and identification of an immunoglobulin signature will help early identification of patients that are at increased risk of developing long Covid, which in turn will facilitate research, understanding and ultimately targeted treatments for long Covid,” The Guardian reported.

As detailed information of a COVID patient's symptoms is required, the test cannot forecast a person's risk of long COVID before they are contaminated, however, Dr. Carlo Cervia, the study's first author, said patients with asthma and low IgM and IgG3 levels may presume they were at an elevated risk.

Despite the fact that there is no effective treatment for long COVID, knowing who is most at risk might help doctors send individuals to clinical studies for long COVID therapies, treatments and organise early rehabilitation. Antibody therapies, antivirals, as well as anti-inflammatory medicines, may all assist to lower the risk, and immunizations can occasionally help to lessen long COVID effects, but more research is needed.

Furthermore, another aim is that early detection of long-term COVID patients may aid doctors in determining what causes the disease in specific persons. Scientists have also postulated a number of probable causes, ranging from long-term viral damage to a malfunctioning immune system to pockets of virus hidden in the body, The Guardian reported.

(Image: Unsplash/ shutterstock/ Representative Image)