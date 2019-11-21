Doctors Quit Job To Pursue Career In Candle Making, Now Earn $6,00,000 A Year

Doctors Jeeva and Suji Sanjeevan abandoned their lucrative jobs and pursued a career in candle making which resulted in doubling their salaries from $300,000 to $600,000. The Melbourne based couple had been practising for almost a decade but in December they created Light & Glo by purchasing a $250 candle kit. Jeeva is an experienced doctor and has worked at different hospitals including, Monash, The Royal Children's Hospital, St Vincent's and The Alfred Hospital, according to Suji. Suji said that she pursued a clinical research career working at the Royal Children's Hospital and St Vincent's and also has a valid degree of one-year of a Juris Doctor course. The couple earned $150,000 each as doctors and researchers but their revenue grew rapidly after a small investment in Light & Glo.

The couple wanted to do something unique

Suji said that the idea has always been in their minds for a long time and in addition to their successful careers they have always wanted the flexibility that entrepreneurship has provided. She further added that through Light & Glo they are able to set their own career path and build their own dreams as opposed to being stuck in a path that is more rigid and not flexible. The couple is parents to three young boys who decided to change their destiny and spend more time with them. Both wanted to do something unique and stand out from a very saturated industry. They sourced North American wooden wicks into their candles that have an essential oil scent giving the candles an entirely unique smell.

Couple sells items on website

Currently, they are selling yoga-inspired candles for $28, aromatherapy room spray for $19.95 and organic hand and body wash for $29.95 on the website. Nowadays, they use to spend their days at their Hoppers Crossing storefront and warehouse busy attending meetings, serving customers, pouring candles and speaking with the growing team. They have several awards for their business including Optus' Manufacturing Business of the Year, Handmade Business Award Winner and Young Business Person of the Year winner at the Wyndham Business Awards. They faced a lot of challenges during the initial four years since they launched the startup and believe that it is one of the most rewarding experiences they could have had. They are partnering with American Express' Shop Small initiative to celebrate their local business.

