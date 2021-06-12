Last Updated:

Dog Chases Ambulance Carrying Sick Owner; Video Makes Netizens Emotional | WATCH

In an emotional video from Istanbul, a dog can be seen chasing behind an ambulance that is carrying his sick owner to the Hospital in Bukukada Island.

Image- Turkish Health Ministry


Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when the relationships are put to a test, a golden retriever has proven that a dog's love for a human is unbreakable. 

In an emotional video shared by the Turkish Health Ministry, a dog can be seen chasing behind an ambulance that is carrying his owner to the Hospital. According to agency sources, the sick woman was under treatment at home where the pup stayed beside her and monitored her situation day and night. However, she ultimately had to be shifted to the hospital, which meant that she had to leave her doggo behind. 

After the woman was taken to the ambulance for a 'closer observation', the dog continued to stay beside her. It also stood there when the woman was rolled in, however, as the vehicle began taking off, to everyone's surprise, the dog began running beside the vehicle, refusing to let its sick owner journey alone.

While the dog was not allowed inside, he made his way on foot to the medical centre and continued to stay vigil there. The video from Bukukada Island, Istanbul left netizens emotional and has proved that dogs can be truly loyal to their loved ones. 

Netizens react 

 

