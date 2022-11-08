The Dog Dispute: South Korea Divided Over Who Will Take Care Of Pups Gifted By Kim Jong-un

The future of two dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to former South Korean president Moon Jae-in remains uncertain, amid confusion over who will provide funds to look after the pair. According to BBC, the former president has revealed his plans to give up the white Pungsan dogs named Gomi and Songgang, due to a conflict between him and the current administration over who would pay for expenses to care for the animals.

The dogs, that were gifted by Kim Jong-un to Moon Jae-in after a summit in 2018, enjoyed privileges until the latter remained in office. However, they are now set to be returned to the state as they legally belong to the presidential archives. Initially, Jae-in stated that he will be able to take care of the animals after he left office in May 2022.

According to reports, an agreement with the interior ministry said that expenses to look after the dogs can be extracted from a state budget, with local media estimating a sum of 2.5 million won (about $1,800) per month. However, the former president’s office has now said that the agreement has fallen apart because of "unexplained opposition" from the current president’s administration.

Where does the issue stand as of now?

"The presidential office seems to be negative toward entrusting the management of the Pungsan dogs to former President Moon," Moon's office wrote on Facebook. "If that's the case, we can be cool about it, as such an entrustment is based on the goodwill of both sides ... though ending it is regretful given they are companion animals he grew attached to,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, South Korea's incumbent president Yoon Suk-yeol, who already has four dogs and three cats as per a report by Yonhap news agency in March, has been tight-lipped over the matter. Furthermore, his administration has denied taking any part in the ongoing discussions.