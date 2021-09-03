Last Updated:

Domestic Flights Set To Start Operating From Kabul; International Flights To 'take Time'

The Kabul Airport had been closed since the last evacuation flight had left the war-torn nation. The domestic flights from Kabul will start operating on Friday.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Kabul

IMAGE: AP


As the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, the Kabul Airport has been closed since the last evacuation flight left the war-torn nation. Domestic flights from Kabul will start operating on Friday, news agency ANI cited an Al Jazeera report. International flights from Kabul are expected to "take time". 

Domestic operations in Kabul Airport

As per the ANI report, the Taliban earlier claimed that the US had damaged Kabul Airport equipment during the evacuation operation. The Taliban held full control of Hamid Karzai International airport after the last evacuation flight left the war-ravaged nation.

Anas Haqqani, a key Taliban member, paid a visit to Kabul Airport a day after the last evacuation flight left Afghanistan. He had accused the US of destroying military equipment including helicopters, military vehicles and facilities, ANI cited Ariana News.

Meanwhile, the Taliban’s Political office Deputy Head, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, on September 1 met with Turkey's Ambassador in Qatar, Mustafa Goksu, at the terrorist group’s office in Doha, reported ANI citing another outlet.

Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem said that the Turkish envoy pledged to enhance relations as well as cooperation with Afghanistan. Reportedly, days after the US announced the completion of its 20-year-old war, the Taliban rulers were preparing to unveil their new government. 

Taliban takeover

On Sunday, August 15, the Taliban re-conquered the capital city of Kabul after capturing major cities like Kandahar, Herat and Jalalabad. Several government officials and legislators, including the country's former President Ashraf Ghani, fled the country on Sunday. Panic and chaotic scenes were witnessed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport as people tried to leave the war-ravaged nation and the Taliban. 

US evacuation operation

On August 30, US President Joe Biden informed that over 120,000 US, foreign and Afghan citizens had been evacuated in the last 17 days. While announcing the completion of the evacuation operations in Afghanistan, Biden thanked the US troops for their efforts in executing the evacuation operation. Biden noted that the decision to stick to the August 31 deadline was the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Chiefs and all commanders on the ground.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from ANI

Tags: Kabul, Domestic flights, Afghanistan
First Published:
COMMENT
