Dominica High Court Allows Early Bail Hearing For Mehul Choksi On 'medical Grounds'

The Dominica High Court on Friday granted an early hearing to fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi's bail petition on medical grounds. As per sources, Mehul Choksi moved an application for preponing of his bail hearing on grounds of neurological issues, treatment of which is allegedly not available in Dominica. Following this application, the court preponed the hearing of Choksi's bail from July 23 to July 12, scheduling it for an early hearing.

"On grounds of neurological issues, treatment of which is not available in Dominica, Mehul Choksi moved an application for preponing of the bail hearing which has been allowed by the court and the date now is 12 July," Mehul Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal told ANI.

The fugitive had previously approached the Dominica High Court and had sought a judicial review, claiming abuse of process in respect of illegal entry prosecution proceedings against him. The Dominica courts have denied him bail saying that it could not impose any conditions which will assure it that he wouldn't abscond. Deeming him a 'flight risk', the court has also noted the absence of a strong surety from his side.

Mehul Choksi case

On May 23, Mehul Choksi went "missing" after going out for dinner in Antigua island and could not be traced even though his vehicle was found deserted near the Jolly Harbour. Following a yellow notice alert, Dominican authorities arrested Choksi for allegedly illegally entering the country via Toucari Beach. While Choksi is seeking to be repatriated to Antigua where he enjoys citizenship, Antigua PM Gaston Browne has refused to grant him entry in Antigua and asked the Dominican government to directly deport him to India. The CBI, MEA, and ED also have filed separate affidavits challenging Choksi's plea and seeking his extradition. He is currently under judicial custody and is housed in Dominica-China Friendship Hospital under police guard after being denied bail.

Owner of Gitanjali Jewellers, Choksi along with his nephew Nirav Modi is accused of leading the PNB scam duping the Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,500 crore, and siphoning off the money using letters of undertaking. India has been formally pursuing Mehul Choksi's extradition since August 2018.