Dominica LoP Denies Taking Bribe From Mehul Choksi's Brother; Lays Bare Stance On Fugitive

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, Dominica's Leader of Opposition Lennox Linton refuted the media report which claimed that he had been bribed by Mehul Choksi's brother. As per Caribbean news outlet Associate Times, Chetan Chinubhai Choksi asked Linton to issue statements in the favour of his brother in lieu of the 2,00,000 dollars token amount and funding for the upcoming general election. Dubbing this as "fake news", the LoP clarified that he did not know the PNB scam accused personally or his family for that matter. To buttress his point, he highlighted that he neither had any house at Marigot where the meeting supposedly took place nor was he present in that region on May 30 as claimed by Associate Times.

Dominican opposition leader Lennox Linton remarked, "That is absolutely untrue. I do not know Mehul Choksi's brother. I do not know Mehul Choksi. I have never spoken to or with them. I have never seen them. I have never been in any meeting with them. The story in the Associate Times which is some publication on the web- it says that I met with Mehul Choksi's brother in Marigot, Dominica at my private residence. I have no private residence in Marigot, Dominica at the moment because it was destroyed in the hurricane of 2017 and I have not been able to rebuild it."

'Choksi has the right to defend himself'

Weighing in on his party's position on the repatriation of Mehul Choksi to India, he said that the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court will take a call on the issue. Expressing grave concern over the controversial circumstances of the fugitive's entry into Dominica, he said, "With the matter of his extradition and this whole question of the revocation of his Antiguan citizenship pending before the Antiguan High Court, you have Mr Choksi removed from Antigua. He claims it was forced. It was an abduction. He was brought to Dominica against his will". Hinting that his government was involved in the transfer of Choksi to Dominica, he raised questions on why the latter was travelling without a passport and was not on the passenger manifest of any boat.

Making his stance clear on Choksi, Linton stated, "This is a matter between Mehul Choksi and the government and people of India where he was born and raised and where he made his money as a jeweller. It is not for me to decide what should happen or not happen with Mehul Choksi. We appreciate and recognise that he is wanted by the Indian authorities for bank fraud, criminal conspiracy charges, criminal abuse of trust and money laundering- all of those are very serious offences which the law enforcement authorities in India have a right to prosecute as well as Mr Choksi has the right to defend himself."

"Dominica is eternally grateful to PM Modi, his government and the people of India for the gift of vaccines especially at a time when vaccines were in great demand across the world and in India itself when the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic. Dominica will always be grateful for humanitarian acts of that nature that help it on its way to take care of its people and to move on and to progress. But I hope you are not suggesting that as a result of the assistance of that nature, Dominica is supposed to involve itself in questionable conduct to facilitate the demands and preferences of India," Dominica's Leader of Opposition responded to a question on whether India's vaccine diplomacy will help in the extradition of Choksi to India.