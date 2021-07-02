Dominica PM Refutes Claims Of Plotting With India To 'kidnap' Mehul Choksi

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Thursday dismissed allegations over his government's involvement in the alleged abduction of fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi calling the charges 'total nonsense'. His remark comes after Dominica's Leader of Opposition Lennox Linton claimed that Mehul Choksi was 'kidnapped' and forcibly brought to the nation and alleged the role of the Dominica government in the abduction.

Dominican LoP accuses PM Skerrit's govt of 'kidnapping' Choksi

Refuting allegations of the Dominica government being in cohorts with the Indian government to stage the 'kidnapping', PM Roosevelt Skerrit in his weekly 'annou palay' show said, "To say that the government of Dominica and the government of Antigua along with India colluded in any way, give me a break, that's total nonsense. We don't get involved ourselves in those kinds of activities, those practices, not at all."

"I mean that is absurd and we reject it and it is unfortunate that anybody would want to propagate this unsubstantiated claim by a gentleman who is before the courts. Whether it would be fair for a local who commits murder in Dominica and flees to another country, is allowed to roam free or instead be apprehended and sent back to Dominica to face his charges," Dominica News Online qouted him as saying.

The Dominica PM also stated that the extradition of a person can not depend on who they are or how much money they have. He asserted that his country had the right to apprehend a person and bring him before the courts of law. "All of us are subjected to the laws irrespective of our position or how much money we may have or how much we don't have. And I believe that in this circumstance…Dominica has a right and obligation to apprehend this person and bring the person before the courts and let the courts determine."

Owner of Gitanjali jewellers, Choksi along with his nephew Nirav Modi is accused of leading the PNB scam duping the Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,500 crore and siphoning off the money using letters of undertaking. India has been formally pursuing Mehul Choksi's extradition since August 2018. He is currently under judicial custody in Dominica.

(With Agency Inputs)