Dominican Plane Crash: Who Was Flow La Movie? The Puerto Rican Music Producer Who Died

Popularly known as 'Flow La Movie,' a Puerto Rican music producer Jose Angel Hernandez, tragically died along with his wife, son and six others after their private jet crashed and caught fire. The fatal incident took place in the Dominican Republic when the pilots were trying to make an emergency landing on Wednesday.

The Gulfstream IV aircraft took off from La Isabela International Airport for Orlando, Florida but it crashed near Las Americas International Airport after facing problems in the initial 15 minutes of the flight.

Who was Jose Angel Hernandez aka 'Flow La Movie'?

Flow La Movie, whose real name was Jose Angel Hernandez, was a 38-year-old movie producer. His wife, Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia and their four-year-old son, Jayden Hernandez also died on Wednesday. Flow La Movie rose to fame after creating several Latin American pop sensations including Te Bote which was sung by Ozuna and Bad Bunny. Daily Mail stated that the 38-year-old has produced and even invested in dozens of concerts for Latino rappers and singers in Florida and across the Latin American region.

Apart from 'Flow la Movie' and his family, others who died in the jet crash included 21-year-old Keilyan Hernandez Pena, 18-year-old Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez, 13-year-old Jesiel Yabdiel Silva and three other American victims who were on board, news channel Telemundo reported. Flow La Movie-produced Te Bote song went on to remain on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs list for 14 weeks. Additionally, the Latin Musiciam had also launched an independent indie record label and managed artists such as Xound, Casper Magico and Nio Gracia.

The owner of the plane which crashed on Wednesday, Heliodas Aviation Group said in a statement that the cause of the crash was yet to be determined.

Several media reports stated that the Deputy Director of the Fire Department, Kai Schenhals also confirmed that Flow La Movie along with other passengers and the crew members were dead by the time they arrived on the site. They also revealed that the authorities found some part of the private jet to have been destroyed prior to the takeoff. However, additional reports are still awaited on the entire incident.

(IMAGE: @debbiejimenes/Instagram)

