'Don't Leave Us': Afghans Who Worked With German Troops Seek Protection After Pullout

Several Afghan soldiers who worked with German troops in Afghanistan are now seeking protection citing threat to their lives in the aftermath of the much-anticipated troop withdrawal. Led by the United States, coalition troops are all set to leave the Islamic Republic by September after guarding the land for almost two decades. According to Deutsche Welle, as many as 1,100 German troops make up the second-largest contingent of the colossal NATO force, which would be pulled out as a part of the much-vaunted Afghan Peace Treaty.

'We feel insulted'

Earlier this week, hundreds of Afghan contractors most of them seeking asylum and protection, staged protests outside German troops’ base in the city of Mazar-e-sharif. Speaking to TOLO news, one of the demonstrators, expressed concern about his and his family’s future, if not supported. Furthermore, he revealed that he had worked with the German forces for about nine years, and three others who did the same have already been killed.

"You have seen targeted attacks... We are concerned. We feel insulted in society. We are labelled wrongly for working with them [German armed forces]," Najibullah, a former Afghan contractor with German forces was quoted as saying by ANI.

Military contractors are people primarily tasked with providing security services or armed combat in exchange of financial gains. Now, with the pullout of coalition troops, these private operators would be left on their own to battle an already ired Taliban. On Friday, many of the protesters raised slogans and stuck out signboards that read “Don’t leave us alone” in German.

"Those who have worked with them [German forces] are all under threat. The security situation in Afghanistan is changing every day. Therefore, we are here to ask for our rights so that we get their response and their final decision," an Afghan, who has worked with Germans, said, requesting not to be named.

This comes as a top White House official said that there's ‘no guarantee’ of war-stricken Afghanistan’s future after the remaining over 2,500 US troops leave the Middle Eastern country, even as Washington stressed that it would continue to be focussed on the terrorist threats emanating from Kabul. Meanwhile, German authorities have assured support and protection to its Afghan staff.

Representative Image: ANI