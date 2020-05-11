Dorset Knob-eating Contest Held Online For The Fist Time Ever With 100 Participants

In a first, Dorset held the famous annual knob-eating competition online for the competitors to hog on to the county's traditional biscuits eating event that usually draws a huge crowd. At least 100 competitive participants live-streamed their attempts gobbling on the Dorset knobs within one minute via zoom. The video of the competition was posted on the official handle on social media that drew the attention of the netizens.

In the clip, the participants could be seen munching down as many knobs as they possibly could. People consumed Dorset’s traditional, thrice-baked biscuits, which have been said to be dry and quite hard. A strong gag reflex could be required to win the famous competition.

According to reports, the event was organized by Dorset Tea, and the contest was a part of the hugely popular Dorset Knob Festival which is held every year in the UK. Competitors participate from across the UK, and – in a turn of events, the knob fans eat as much as they can. Among several participants, Rosie Cole was on the list from Cockermouth, and Kate Scott, from Shaftesbury, who ate almost eight and a half of the treats. Contestants divided into nine heats were given a minute to finish off as many knobs as they could before a winner was declared.

Some great performers

Festival chairman Ian Gregory was quoted saying that the knobs which are bun-shaped confections were "quite dry" and competitors were often reported to use a mug to moisten them first. Top performer, Ms. Scott, reportedly told a leading news outlet that she was determined to see off non-Dorset competitors and had plenty of time to practice and focus. Further, she added, no-one else was going to beat her as she was prepared to chow down maximum. Gregory reportedly said that Scott’s performance was "momentous" and her score fell some way short of 2015's winner.

Due to lockdown regulations, Moores Biscuits were sent to the heats in accordance to the guidelines. In total, the knob eaters raised more than £1,200 for local charity Weldmar Hospicecare to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Entries came from Castle Donington, Ellesmere Port, and all parts of the UK, as per reports.

