Dozens Hospitalised After Greece Wildfire; Villagers Fight The Fire With Garden Hoses

At least eight people were injured and dozens hospitalised after a wildfire broke out in western Greece on Saturday, forcing the authorities to evacuate several villages. Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said late on Saturday that the fire first broke out in the mountain area of east Patras, Greece’s third-largest city. Later, it engulfed several villages that come on its way. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the fire authorities directed the villagers to evacuate the area at the earliest, but, some of the villagers ignored the threat and were trying to fight the fire with garden hoses.

Greece fire is yet to be brought under control

Chrisochoidis, who had visited the devastated region early on Sunday, applauded the efforts of the firefighters for saving people's properties from the flames. At least 290 firefighters were fighting the fire, along with eight planes, seven helicopters and a Fire Service special forces boat were have been into service to control the flames, told Chrysochoidis on state TV ERT. Though the fire is yet to be controlled, the minister added that the situation has improved significantly since the first day of the incident.

Authorities have different opinions on the Greece wildfire

Irrespective of the Citizen Protection Minister's claim, Aigialeias mayor, Dimitris Kalogeropoulos, who had also toured the site after Chrysochoidis, has termed the fire an "enormous catastrophe". While speaking to the ANA news agency, the Aigialeias mayor said that around ten houses in the area of Ziria have completely burnt down. Also, the farmland has suffered drastically due to the wildfire that broke out on Saturday. He asserted that the residents of the area are fully dependent on agriculture, which is now totally devastated. Despite knowing the fact, there was no official assessment announced by the government, reiterated Kalogeropoulos.

Highways, bridges restored after Greece fire

Also, the Aigialeias mayor informed that the villagers who have fled their homes have been provided emergency accommodation at Aigialeias' town hall. According to a local publication, The Patra Times, the wildfire had destroyed as many as 30 houses and farming sheds in the villages of Labiri, Achaias, Ziria and Kamares. Meanwhile, the civil protection agency has claimed that they have doused at least 60 forest fires that broke out in the last 24 hours. Also, the agency informed that the Athens-Patras highway and the 2.9 kilometre (1.8 miles) Rio-Antirrio bridge which was shut after the fire, has been resumed.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)