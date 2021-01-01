DR Congo: 25 Killed By ADF Rebels In Horrific Attack On New Year's Eve

In a horrific attack that shook the Democratic Republic of Congo on New Year's Eve, at least 25 civilians have been killed allegedly by the members of the banned rebel outfit Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). According to reports, Army officials discovered dead bodies of 25 civilians in the Tingwe village of North Kivu province, which borders Uganda, the birthplace of the ADF group.

The Congolese forces were reportedly informed about ADF members heading towards the village on Friday, however, due to a delay in the response they couldn't catch hold of the terrorists. One of the officials of the Beni territory, which is situated in the North Kivu province, said that the people had gone to their fields to prepare for the New Year, but they were picked and killed one by one by the ADF.

ADF killed around 800 in 2020

The ADF is believed to be responsible for the death of around 800 civilians in the North Kivu province in 2020 alone. The ADF has been blamed for the 2016 Beni massacre in which about 64 people were hacked to death. Several reports also blamed the Congolese Army commanders for orchestrating the attack. The Beni massacre is one of the worst civilian killings in the history of DR Congo.

However, the ADF has never claimed responsibility for these attacks, instead, the local factions of the Islamic State and the Al Qaeda sought credit for the killings. The ADF was formed in the early 1990s with the motive of creating an Islamic State in Uganda, justifying their so-called religious movement by citing discrimination against members of Tablighi Jamaat. The group then spread to the neighbouring DR Congo and started to run its activities with an objective of making money in the mineral-rich country. It smuggles wood and indulges in the trafficking of goods for financial gains.

(Image Credit: AP)

