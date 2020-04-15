DR Congo: 29 People Killed In Eastern Region In Two Attacks

Officials from the eastern DR Congo have confirmed on April 15 that 29 people have been killed in the two attacks that took place in the area, marking a spike in activities of militant groups in the area. According to reports, Adel Alingi, the head of Djugu administrative region in Ituri province said that CODECO assailants targetted the people of Koli village from the Hema ethnic community in their sleep and killed 22 civilians over the weekend.

The army said that the next attack took place on April 14 which resulted in the death of two soldiers, one civilian, five militants in Beni near to North Kivu province. Beni is also one of those areas in the country that recently confirmed three new cases of Ebola after at least nearly two months of no new infections. The World Health Organisation’s health experts who are deployed in the area have even noted that the active militant groups in the region have led to a shortage in funding and posing more challenges to contain the disease.

Read - Congo Marks Somber Easter While Battling COVID-19 And Ebola

Read - Air France Flight Stopped In Republic Of Congo After Gunshot

Three cases of Ebola in Beni

Earlier this week three new cases of Ebola were confirmed in a community in Beni, DRC with an unidentified source after at least 54 days of not discovering any infections of the pathogen. Since two of the three people confirmed with Ebola had died in the community, the WHO chief has said that “it is likely that additional cases will be identified”.

Even though the world is currently battling with coronavirus pandemic that has infected over two million people around the world, WHO has said that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. On April 14, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee for Ebola in the DRC met with the World Health Organisation and advised the latter’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to consider “flare-ups” in the Ebola infections.

Read - Congo Reports New Ebola Case Days Before It Planned To Declare Outbreak's End

Read - Congo, Weary From Ebola, Must Also Battle The Coronavirus

Image Source: AP/Representative

(With agency inputs)



