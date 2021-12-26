DR Congo: Suicide Bomb Explosion Kills Six, Injures 14 In Northeastern City Of Beni

At least six people were killed and 14 others were injured in a ghastly explosion that rocked the Eastern city of Beni in North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Saturday. As per reports, the attackers targeted a restaurant and a bar in Beni as patrons gathered to celebrate Christmas eve. The fatal blast was followed by gunfire that triggered panic among the crowds on the street.

The suicide bomber detonated around 7 pm in the middle of Christmas celebrations at the entrance of the bar, where the security guards had blocked him from entering, General Sylvain Ekenge, spokesperson for the governor of North Kivu informed, as quoted by The Guardian. Among the dead were two children who were at the party. "Thick black smoke" billowed out of the restaurant as people rushed their way to the exit, while many remained stuck inside. "We rushed to the exit where I saw people lying down. There were green plastic chairs scattered everywhere and I also saw heads and arms no longer attached," Rachel Magali, a person who had been in the restaurant for over three hours with her sister-in-law and several others, told the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, town Mayor Narcisse Muteba, who is also a police colonel told the media that "investigations are underway to find the perpetrators of this terrorist attack." He also urged the residents of the city to stay indoors and allow security and medical teams to carry out rescue and relief operations in order to move the wounded to the hospital.

DRC govt. condemns attack

Taking to Twitter, Congolese government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya "condemned" the gruesome suicide attack on Christmas evening. "The government condemns the explosion on Christmas of a bomb in a bar in Beni, the work of a suicide bomber. Loss of life is reported. The security services are already deployed," Muyaya wrote in French.

It is pertinent to mention that there has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However, the town has long been targeted by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), the group that has traces of Ugandan origin. In late November, a series of deadly attacks on internally displaced Congolese people left 26 dead, including 10 women and 9 children. Two similar suicide blasts were carried out in June that was later claimed the Islamic State (IS) affiliate, deepening fears of religious extremism.

(Image: Unsplash)