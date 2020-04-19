'Touched By Idris Elba & Wife Sabrina' Says WHO Chief On Their Support To COVID-19 Workers

World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabria Dhowre Elba for extending their support towards the organisation, the healthcare workers, and all those working on the frontline to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Tedros expressed his solidarity with the couple who were diagnosed with Coronavirus and recovered from the disease. Here is his message to Idris Elba and Sabria Dhowre.

Touched by @idriselba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who personally experienced and recovered from the #coronavirus, and are expressing support for @WHO as we help #healthworkers and many others fight #COVID19. Solidarity! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 19, 2020

Dr Tedros was referring to Idris Elba’s special performance dedicated to all health workers and WHO, for their tireless efforts in tackling the pandemic. Participating in a global movement, the British artist performed a rap song on Saturday to celebrate the COVID-19 workers around the world.

READ | WHO Pandemic Performance Will Be Reviewed 'in Due Course': Tedros

READ | WHO Clarifies Position On 'wet Markets' After Backing Their Reopening Amid COVID-19

Idris Elba says 'don't quit'

Idris Elba is spreading a message of hope for the people in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic. The 47-year-old actor, who revealed his coronavirus diagnosis in March, recorded 'Don't Quit' from American poet John Greenleaf Whittier for the BBC, the morale-boosting video of which was released by the network on Friday.

"When things go wrong as they sometimes will; when the road you're trudging seems all uphill; when the funds are low but the debts are high; when you want to smile but you have to sigh; when care is pressing you down a bit, rest if you must but don't you quit", Elba said in the 90-second clip.

READ | WHO Says 'all Countries Will Face This' After China Revises COVID-19 Deaths

READ | Idris Elba Narrates Message Of Hope With 'Don't Quit' Poem