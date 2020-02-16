Driver Rescued From Burning Car After It Collided Into Another Vehicle

A shocking video has surfaced on the internet which shows the moment when a driver was saved from a burning car in US, according to the reports. As per the reports, the car collided into another vehicle with the driver trapped inside. Angulo, who was on the site, first did not realise that the driver was trapped and called for him to hop out of the car. When he got no response he and another bystander rushed to the car door and pulled out the driver to safety, as per the reports.

Driver rushed to hospital

Speaking to the media about the incident, Angulo said that he was really shocked to see 20 other people at the incident site busy on their cellphone and doing nothing. As the blaze surrounded the truck, Angulo and another bystander were able to get the driver out of the car, pulling him out to the safety through the window. Angulo added that the man's legs and arms were all burned. According to the reports, the driver was then suddenly rushed to a nearby hospital where he recieved treated.

Man praised for his actions

