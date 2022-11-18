Last Updated:

Driver Working For MEA Arrested For Passing Confidential Info To Pakistan; Probe Launched

A MEA driver has been arrested by the Delhi police. He was reportedly passing on confidential information to Pakistan and was honey-trapped by ISI.

Image: ANI


A driver working for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been arrested for passing confidential information to Pakistan. According to ANI report, the MEA driver was honey trapped by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, which is Pakistan's primary intelligence agency.

Delhi police has apprehended the driver and currently investigations are underway to examine if more people working at the MEA are involved in such cases. 

 

This is a developing story, more details will be updated shortly

