A drone video of a whale in Australia's beaches surfaced on the social media platform, where one can see a “super curious” whale diving behind a kayak as he paddles toward the shore. The video has been shared by Jason Iggledon on his Instagram account, Drone Shark App. The video was captioned, " Verified Wowsers 😃This just happened at Bondi. This #humpbackwhale was super curious and followed this kayaker all the way from Tamarama ♥️"

According to the Australian News channel, a massive humpback whale had followed Annear up the coast from Tamarama to Bondi. Recently, Glenn “Nish” Annear was y kayaking near the shore of Bondi Beach in Australia when he met an unexpected visitor. Iggledon captured the interaction from above. In the video of the whale, Iggledon said, “Wowee, Mate, do you know there’s a whale just following you?” The video has garnered more that 48,000 like, over 800 comments and has been viewed over a million times.



A whale's drone video amuses the Internet

As the curious whale continues swimming behind the kayak, one would hear Iggledon imploring Annear to “turn around.” “He’s under you! He’s gonna nudge you in a minute," said Iggledon. The whale then swam to Annear’s right side, popping out of the water before diving back down beneath the kayak. Eventually, Annear noticed the massive whale, as per the local news reports.

“I could’ve put my paddle on it,” said the kayaker. Further, he added, “It was quite amazing.”

The video has received an overwhelming response from social media users. One of the Instagram followers wrote, “It always amazes me how enormous they are but they are so stealthy that they go unnoticed until they pop up.” Further, he added, “It’s incredible to me that they could hurt us so easily if they tried but they’re so gentle and curious. Truly incredible creatures.” “That’s a dream,” commented another person on the video. Whereas the third commenter wrote, " “Absolutely magical, What a lucky human, this would have made my year.”

Why have humpback whales seen in Australia?

Around 5,000 humpback whales have been seen in Australian waters during a record annual migration census, as per the conservation group, reported CNN. Every year, experts and members of the public head to the coast of New South Wales to conduct an annual count. On June 25, the census resulted in the highest-ever 4,792 whales. Many of the whales have also been seen just yards away from the shoreline, according to Steve Trikoulis, vice president of the Organization for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans (ORRCA).