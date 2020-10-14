Paraguay River In Pics: Drought Depletes A Country's Lifeline To Its Lowest In 50 Years

This picture shows the cracked earth in the riverbed of the Paraguay River in Chaco-i near Asuncion city, Paraguay. The River is at the lowest it has been in 50 years after months of drought.
This picture shows a fisherman searching for eels in the mud of the dried-up Paraguay River in Chaco-i. The severe drought has exposed the nation’s economic dependence on the river.
The bottom of the Paraguay River emerges from the water amid historically low water levels near the Remando bridge in Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay. The Paraguay River reached its lowest level in 50
This image shows people cooking under the main pier of the Paraguay River which is now devoid of water following months of severe drought. The Drought as exposed the nation’s economic dependence
A tugboat pushes a barge carrying dry cement over the Paraguay River from Mariano Roque Alonso to Asuncion, near the Remanso Bridge in Paraguay. The Paraguay River reached its lowest level in 50 year.
A fisherman searches for crabs in the Paraguay River near the Remanso bridge in Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay. The Paraguay River reached its lowest level in 50 years.
A ship extracts sand from the river bed of Paraguay River, taking advantage of its low water level, off the shores of Asuncion, Paraguay. The Paraguay River reached its lowest level in 50 years.
A worn Paraguayan flag flies across from the Chaco-i port where a barge sits on a dry bank in Asuncion, Paraguay. The Paraguay River reached its lowest level in 50 years.
Birds gather on the sandbanks that were unearthed by the historically low level of the Paraguay River in Asuncion, Paraguay. The Paraguay River reached its lowest level in 50 years.