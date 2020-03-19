Drug Trials On Coronavirus Patients Show Mixed Results: Research

Drug trials on coronavirus patients in China showed mixed results as an HIV pill showed little benefit and flu medications resulted in faster clearance of the virus. Research published in the New England Journal Medicine revealed the results of drug trials by various companies. Amid coronavirus outbreak, leaders around the world are grappling with the issue.

As per the research, the combination of lopinavir and ritonavir didn’t improve the condition of severe coronavirus patients or prevent them from dying more than standard care in a randomised, controlled trial of 199 patients. Another study of more than 80 patients receiving Fujifilm’s favipiravir, or Avigan, reportedly found that it helped clear the virus from the patients, that too a week earlier than the HIV medicine. Fujifilm’s medicine also showed improved chest symptoms on CT scans.

READ: Mexico Reports First Death From Coronavirus, Cases Rise By 27% In 24 Hours

The research also revealed that the patients on the lopinavir and ritonavir trial showed more gastrointestinal side effects such as vomiting and diarrhoea than those not given the drug. According to the researchers, nearly 14 per cent of those taking the drug were unable to finish the 14-day therapy, mostly because of the gastrointestinal disorders.

Another anti-viral medication by Gilead Sciences Inc. is still undergoing clinical trials in China. An analyst with Piper Sandler, Tyler Van Buren reportedly said that if the drug is successful, it could be approved for broad use in the coming months considering it's safe.

READ: Watch: Amid Coronavirus Scare, Man Beaten Up For Sneezing In Public

‘Potentially effective treatment’

Researchers in Australia on March 16 reportedly claimed that they had found two drugs to treat COVID-19, international media reported. While talking to Australian media, David Peterson, Research Director at the University of Queensland Centre for Clinical Research said that the two dugs which were used for treating HIV and Malaria respectively stopped coronavirus in its tracks. He added that he was expecting a clinical trial on humans to begin soon.

According to reports, one of the drugs was Chloroquine which is used to treat Malaria. Talking further about the drug, Paterson said that the drug was tested on coronavirus patients in Australia who were later released after they completely recovered. He revealed that the newly discovered drug could be administered as oral tablets.

READ: What Are Target's Senior Hours Amidst The Coronavirus Scare?

READ: Kroger Senior Hours: Shopping Hours Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

