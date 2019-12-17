'Drumline' Creates Music Without Using Drums, Video Breaks The Internet

Video of a school band creating music only by using drumsticks, chairs and a gymnasium floor has taken the internet by storm. The Munford high school band called the Drumline is respected as one of the most highly recognized groups in the Southeast. Recently, the Drumline members delivered a synchronized jaw-dropping performance without the use of drums.

Spectacular performance

The video was posted by Angel McCann whose son, Blaine Pittman is a member of the band. Talking to international media, McCann said that he never misses an opportunity to film their performances as it is always spectacular. Talking about the popularity of the video, he said that he never imagined it would get this recognition. He added that he always knew that the group was special but now the country knows it. He also added that he feels proud of the kids. Netizens quickly reacted to the video posted on Facebook which has got 85K shares and 282 comments. Watch the post here;

A user, Janet Williams said, "Wow, look at those views!! It would be so cool to know just how far this video has gone." Another user Heather Garcia said, "OMG! WOW! So good! Go, Munford!" Another user commented, "Almost 2 million views!', while another wrote, "Beautiful!! now that's what I call Total Expression of oneself!! Well done!!!" Yet another user, Carolyn Stacks said, "Probably the least expensive instrument and these students worked so well together. Very entertaining." Catch the other reactions here:

