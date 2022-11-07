Drunk Woman On Portugal-bound Flight Allegedly Assaults Crew & Creates Chaos; Arrested

The job of flight attendants involves providing the best service to the flyers, but their tasks often get hampered when they have to deal with difficult passengers. On November 4, a Wizz Air Airbus A321 was delayed in such an instance when a drunk female passenger assaulted the cabin crew, following which the flight had to take an emergency halt in Lisbon, Portugal. The viral video of the instance shows the woman being asked to come out of the flight by the police after the unplanned landing at Lisbon's Humberto Delgado Airport.

Drunk woman on plane creates chaos

The rowdy behaviour of the drunk woman delayed the Wizz Air flight from Gatwick to Madeira by six hours and all the passengers were terrified. She also allegedly assaulted one of the cabin crew members, which led to the emergency landing at Portugal's Lisbon. However, originally the flight was flying from Gatwick in Britain on November 4 at approximately 5:30 pm local time and was scheduled to land in Madeira in Portugal at approximately 9:30 pm. The uproar and the assault by the drunk woman forced the cabin crew members to take action against the passenger.

As reported by Funchal-based paper Jornal da Madeira, a Portuguese passenger said, "We were diverted to Lisbon because of a drunk female passenger who began to assault other passengers. She also assaulted the crew as well." The Portuguese passenger said, who was the victim of the delayed flight, “We were informed after police boarded that the plane was due to leave Lisbon just after midnight when it was supposed to have arrived at 9.25 pm." Passengers on the plane were worried that they will be reaching their destination more than six hours late. The disturbances were caused by two “drunk passengers” on board the Wizz Air Airbus A321 and confirmed that both had been arrested, later confirmed by Portuguese daily Correio da Manha.

Such incidents are the worst nightmare for flight attendants. In September this year, another news from a flight that had made headlines was of a 35-year-old British man getting arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching a female passenger sitting next to him in a Ryanair flight from Britain to Spain.