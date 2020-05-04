Dubai: Burj Khalifa To Light Up To Represent Each Donation Made For COVID-19 Relief

World's tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, will light one pixel with every single donation made towards the coronavirus relief funds, it announced on official twitter handle, as of May 4. In a ‘ten million meals’ campaign, the Burj Khalifa launched the tallest donation boxes, a global initiative by the Vice president of the Emirates, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum under the umbrella of Burj Khalifa. Standing 828 meters (2,717 feet) high, the landmark will represent each ten-dirham meal donation ($2.7) by illuminating one of its 1.2 million LED lights.

In less than 24 hours, as of May 3, shortly after the appeal was made public in the holy month of Ramadan that marks the month with alms and charity for the underprivileged, at least 193,969 meals were donated, according to live tally on the official website (tallestdonationbox.com).

Burj Khalifa lights up to help light up the lives of the most affected by the global pandemic. Together the impossible is possible. Visit https://t.co/rMcq2trKmR to donate. #1Light1Meal #WorldsTallestDonationBox@MBRInitiatives pic.twitter.com/c1vkI0e9Hm — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) May 3, 2020

"Representing donations as lights beaming on Burj Khalifa reflects the hope that small acts of kindness will bring to less fortunate communities as the country continues its battle against the pandemic," Dubai's media office wrote in a statement. Further, it stated, the impact of the donations will be seen on the façade of the tower.

On Twitter, the Dubai media office wrote that a proclaimed businessman, Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda, donated AED1 million to illuminate 100,000 lights on the landmark building. While Atlantis resorts announced the contribution of 20,000 meals, illuminating 20,000 lights.

.@DubaiCustoms illuminates 10,000 lights on @BurjKhalifa, the World’s Tallest Donation Box, by donating 20 tonnes of dates, worth Dh100,000, to be distributed with meals, as part of the #10MillionMeals campaign. pic.twitter.com/P8hPW2hs6m — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 3, 2020

One of the seven sheikhdoms that make up the UAE, Dubai mentioned in the press release on the Emirate’s official website, “The MBRGI oversees the campaign in collaboration with the Social Solidarity Fund Against Covid-19, in an integrated network with partnering entities, ministries, and humanitarian and charity organizations to ensure efficient food distribution mechanism to people in need across the country.” Elaborating further it wrote, “campaign drew massive support from all segments of the society, exceeding its target with donations that provided over 11 million meals.”

Coronavirus outbreak

UAE has a total of 14,163 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and over 126 total deaths have been recorded so far. The federation relaxed the lockdown measures over the weekend, coinciding with the first day of the Muslim Holy month of Ramadan, as per media reports. Dubai eased a 24-hour curfew that resumed transportation and movement as malls and some restaurants were allowed to operate at 30 percent capacity.

