Dubai Conducts Clinical Trial To Detect COVID-19 Infection Within One Minute

Dubai is carrying out a clinical trial to assess the accuracy of an easy-to-use breath test to detect COVID-19 within one minute. The joint clinical trial is being undertaken by Mohammad Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Breathonix Private Limited. The trials are being conducted at DHA’s Nadd Al Hamar primary health care centre for 2,500 patients.

COVID-19 detected in 60 seconds

Breathonix, a spin-off company from the National University of Singapore (NUS), has developed this test. The company previously conducted a Singapore-based pilot study that involved 180 patients and achieved a sensitivity of 93% and specificity of 95% with a machine learning algorithm. According to the website of Breathonix, in the test, a person needs to blow into a disposable mouthpiece connected to a high-precision breath sampler. The exhaled breath is then collected into a breath sampler and fed into a mass spectrometer for measurement. A machine learning software analyses the volatile organic compound (VOC) profile and gives the result of the person in less than a minute. The whole process of breath collection to diagnosis takes less than a minute.

Dr Hussain Al Samt, Director of Pathology and Genetics Department, DHA, said that this technology helps to diagnose the patient in just 60 seconds. He added that this kind of rapid diagnosis would be helpful in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Lead Investigator of the study and Assistant Professor of Family Medicine, MBRU said that the support that they have received and continue to receive from their leadership keeps them motivated to follow through with such initiatives. Dr Jia Zhunan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Of Breathonix said that the breath analysis technology that has been developed offers a "fast and convenient" solution to detect COVID-19 infection in a person.