Dubai is popular for hosting lavish parties and events which include unusual themes and dangerous animals. Similarly, a Dubai-based couple is making headlines for holding an extravagant gender reveal party for their unborn baby. The video of the event is extensively circulating on the internet for all the wrong reasons. The couple used a real tiger at the gender reveal party to indicate the gender of their unborn child. which in turn has attracted a lot of flak on social media for using the endangered species in events like such.

First shared by a friend of the couple, the video posted on Instagram opens to show a tiger, freely roaming on the beach near the popular Burj al-Arab hotel in Dubai. A bunch of balloons is also seen floating above the ground to tempt the tiger to take a jump, and in the last part of the video, the tiger does exactly what the couple wanted. It leapt at the balloons to pop one of them, leaving behind pink powder in the air, a clear indication that it's a girl.

Dubai couple uses tiger at gender reveal party; Sparks outrage on social media

The user who shared the video also added a disclaimer to it that read, "Tiger was not harmed and plastic was disposed of. "Relax everyone". However, the video didn't board well with users and soon sparked outrage there in the comment section.

"This is absolutely tasteless and classless," one Instagram user wrote, while another said he was "absolutely disgusted" after watching it. A third person said, "that's insane." Another person remarked, "Ridiculous, wild animals shouldn’t be pets". Since the video went online, it has garnered more than 3 lakh views and has collected a heap of comments. Most of the people criticized the use of Tiger for such occasions, and some even called it a publicity stunt. While there were people who appreciated the idea and congratulated the couple.

image: Instagram/@Lovindubai