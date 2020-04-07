World's First ‘marathon At Home’ Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Read Details

As the world is battling the deadly pandemic coronavirus, several countries are under partial or complete lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. Confined to the four walls of their homes, people are trying different activities to ensure that they stay fit and active. Now, Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has launched first-of-its-kind ‘Marathon at Home’ initiative for the residents in which the participants have to run inside their house.

The unique initiative is aimed at keeping the people fit and healthy amidst the lockdown announced by the government due to the coronavirus pandemic. The marathon will take place on April 10 between 8 am and 6 pm (UAE time) under the umbrella of DSC’s ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ and #stayhome campaigns. The event has been designed to keep the community fit even while they remain inside their house. The marathon will be a timed 42.192km race in which people from all age group are allowed to participate.

Treadmill not allowed

As the city is under lockdown, residents are not allowed to run in public areas but they can decide the route of the running course inside their home. However, they are also not allowed to use a treadmill or any other physical training equipment. The participants are required to install the Strava app on their smartphone or smartwatch and keep the device fully charged. The app will detect the movement of the participants and will assist them in keeping track of the timing and distance travelled. Top three men and women finishers will receive a fully equipped running kit, a finisher medal and an entry ticket to the Moscow Marathon.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced a two-week lockdown starting April 5, and residents of Dubai will face stringent legal action in case of violation, said Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. The committee has made it mandatory for people venturing out for a personal reason to register on a portal and obtain a permit for the same. However, registration is not required for sectors and employees exempted under essential services but they must obtain a letter from the employer stating their movement to and from work. Medical staff, pharmacies, grocery, and media among others are exempted from the stay-at-home guidelines.

