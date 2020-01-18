Dubai: Yacht Guts In Fire Near Burj Al-Arab Hotel, Watch Video

A massive fire reportedly broke out on a yacht near the Burj Al Arab off the Dubai coastline on Friday that caused an alarm. According to reports, a yacht under maintenance was caught ablaze at around 2pm that led to the suspicion that an oil tanker or a passenger ship has been under attack in the aftermath of the escalating tensions between Iran and the US.

The Government Media Office of Dubai, one of seven members that make up the UAE federation, in the official statement to media said that the authorities were implementing a test run and the cause of the fire is being investigated. The black fumes reportedly sheathed the coastline as the yacht scorched in blazes inciting tension amongst the on-lookers in the vicinity. The Dubai Media Office released a video of the incident that reportedly occurred near Madinat Jumeirah.

#Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) putting out the blaze on a small yacht near Madinat Jumeirah. Three people were rescued. pic.twitter.com/waSuP1sBNB — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 17, 2020

Engine failure and fuel leakage.

“Three people were safely evacuated, and no one was injured in the blaze that appears to have been caused by engine failure and fuel leakage," Dubai Media Office tweeted, citing no security threat. Dubai Police told the Gulf News Media that the fire was immediately brought under control and no-one was injured. According to sources, the raging fire was brought under control, however, the area reportedly looks bad and intense damage has been caused. The helicopters and boats reportedly headed in the direction of the blaze.

The smoke was dissipated about an hour after it was first reported as per the sources. The US administration has reportedly been attacking Iran for Oil tanker explosion in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) coast. Last year, the ships were reportedly targeted in UAE territorial waters, east of the emirate of Fujairah, outside the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, which the UAE reportedly called "sabotage attack". The US had accused Iran of being behind the attack of the ships and the oil tankers in the Gulf.

