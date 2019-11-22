Ducks In A Row: Ex-serviceman Wins Dispute Over Quacking

In an interesting turn of events, the ducks in a small town of Dax won the case filed against them by the neighbours for making their life a misery. The French court in the verdict on November 19 said that the ducks can carry on quacking.

The French court rejected the complaint made by the neighbour who was bothered by the flock of 60 ducks continuously quacking. The court in Dax said that the quacking from the flock of 60 ducks and geese is within the acceptable limit and that the ducks may keep quacking. The flock of 60 ducks and geese is owned by an ex-serviceman Dominique Douthe who resides in the foothills of the Pyrenees, southwestern France.

City dwellers file case against flock of ducks

The ex-serviceman reported to the international media that the verdict was in their favour, the ducks won the case and that he is happy and now he can safely keep his ducks with him. The case was filed by the neighbours who recently shifted from the city into the town. The attorney of the neighbours reported that the noise made by the ducks was beyond the permissible limit which hampered the peaceful living of the neighbours. The constant noise prevented them from sleeping properly or enjoying their garden time. The French media reported that the neighbours filed a complaint about an instant action to decrease the level of noise and also filed for 3,500 euros as damage money.

Modern values against Traditional norms

But the court, however, ruled against the complaint of the neighbours. This is not the first time people have taken offence of the noise produced by the poultry animals. There have been a series of disputes among the people living in rural areas and those who shift from their noisy city life to seek peace in the country. Hence there is always a conflict between the modern lifestyle and the traditional values.

