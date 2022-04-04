Due To Russia-Ukraine War, UN Agency For Palestine Refugees Faces Severe Financial Crisis

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a top United Nations official warned on Sunday that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is encountering a rapidly deteriorating financial situation as a result of the war which commenced on February 24.

Adnan Abu Hasna, the media advisor for UNRWA in Gaza, told Xinhua that certain donor nations have notified the UN organisation "not to expect even half of the donations and grants they provided to UNRWA in 2021," whereas "others informed they would postpone their donations."

Further, Hasna highlighted that this coincides with the worldwide increase in food, fuel, as well as transportation prices. The UN official went on to say that the UNRWA is working closely with a number of European nations to underline “the importance of these services until a solution to the Palestinian refugee issue is found" and to ensure the agency's services are not disrupted, Xinhua reported.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which was founded in the year 1949 as a humanitarian organisation, is entirely supported by voluntary donations and grants from donor nations. It is worth mentioning that the organisation has been mandated to provide aid and protection to approximately 5.6 million Palestinian refugees who are registered in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, as well as refugee shelters in Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan.

Education, health care, assistance, infrastructure, camp rehabilitation, protection, and microfinance are among UNRWA's services for Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA had earlier asked for $1.6 billion to aid Palestinian refugees

The UNRWA had earlier stated in the month of January that it requires 1.6 billion dollars from the global community in 2022 to cover expenditures and offer services and humanitarian development projects for Palestinian refugees. According to UN News, the additional emergency money is included in the budget plan for 2022 to meet humanitarian needs resulting from conflicts in Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, and Lebanon.

In addition to this, the agency's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has asserted that budget problems would pose a major danger to the agency's capacity to continue operations.

According to UN News, nearly 2.3 million Palestinian refugees are considered to be poor, and the COVID-19 outbreak has continued to harm people's health and livelihoods. UNRWA reported that Palestinian refugees' distress and hopelessness have become the norm. Many people, notably in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon, say they are willing to go to any length to leave the region.

(Image: AP)