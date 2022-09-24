Duo Creates Guinness World Record After Walking on Slackline Over Active Volcano; Watch

Thrill seekers Alexander Schulz and Rafael Zugno Bridi created a new Guinness world record after walking across a slackline suspended over an active volcano present on the Tanna Island, in the southwestern Pacific Ocean country of Vanuatu.

As per the video posted on Instagram by Guinness World Records, the duo successfully created a world record for the longest slackline walk over an active volcano, the Mount Yasur. The video shows both men wearing helmet and gas masks while they make steady progress across the 261-metre slackline, as the volcano below discharged red sparks and hot fumes.

All about the record

According to the information from Guinness Book of World Records, the walk was 261-metres long and the slackline was at a height of 42 metres above the crater of Mount Yasur, a stratovolcano.

The record was accomplished by Brazil’s Rafael Zugno Bridi and Germany’s Alexander Schulz on April 15, 2020.

Posting the video on Instagram, Guinness Book of World Records wrote, "Longest slackline walk over an active volcano 🌋 261 m (856 ft).”

Since being posted on September 22, the video has garnered over 20,943 likes as many praised Bridi and Schulz for the daring act in the comments section.

"Now that’s a challenge worth a plaque," wrote one user. “Now this is a record,” another one commented.

Meanwhile, Guinness Book of World Records stated that Schulz was inspired by his volcanologist father to slackline over the active volcano. Mount Yasur has been erupting continuously since at least 1774.

The duo overcame extreme humidity, acid rain, toxic fumes and red-hot lava fountains to achieve their audacious goal of becoming the first people to slackline over an active volcano.

Image: Guinness Book of World Records