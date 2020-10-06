Snow In Himalayas Melting Due To Dust Blowing From Asia And Africa: Study

Dust blowing onto high mountains in the western Himalayas is a bigger factor than previously thought in hastening the melting of snow there, according to a study published on October 5 in Nature Climate Change. The researchers said that because dust can absorb sunlight, it heats the snow in the surrounding area. They also said that the dust is not the garden-variety amount that barely manages to make one sneeze, but a large amount that heats up the snow.

Yun Qian, who is the atmospheric scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, said, “It turns out that dust blowing hundreds of miles from parts of Africa and Asia and landing at very high elevations has a broad impact on the snow cycle in a region that is home to one of the largest masses of snow and ice on Earth”.

Over 700 million people in southeast Asia, as well as parts of China and India, depending on the melting snow in the Himalayas for much of their freshwater needs in summer. Major rivers in India and China are also essential for life, agriculture, ecology and so on. This in fact has driven the urgency of scientist ferreting out factors that influence snowmelt in the region.

Dust plays ‘larger role’ than other forms of pollution

In the recent study, researchers noted that a former study conducted by NASA measured elevation, aerosols and surface features like presence of dust or pollution on snow. The phenomenon these particles result in is called the ‘Albedo Effect’. The researchers used the term ‘albedo’ in a bid to discuss how well a surface reflects sunlight.

The team noted that pure white snow reflects away all the sunlight that falls on it, however, with the presence of dust and other darker pollutants, the reflection is much lowered. Therefore, the particles then absorb the light, and subsequently the heat from the rays of the sun as well. The researchers said that the darker, dirtier snow melts faster than pure snow, which in turn changed the timing and amount of snowmelt, affecting agriculture and other aspects of life.

The study found that dust plays a much larger role in melting snow than other forms of pollution. Further, the team noted that changing urban landscapes have increased the amount of dust being blown onto the Himalayas. The sources of dust are endless, including deforestation, agriculture, large-scale industrial construction. They also said that dust particles usually stay longer than black carbon which is leading to snow in the Himalayas receding rapidly.

