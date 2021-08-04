Dutch Photographer Captures Goose Flying Upside Down; Experts Say It Was 'showing Off'

The dark grey-brown Bean goose was photographed flying in Arnhem, Netherlands, by photographer Vincent Cornelissen. The goose is upside down in the picture, rotating its neck and head around to its regular position. The goose is okay, according to reliable sources, but it may be a bit of a whiffler.

Cornelissen tried to witness it again but couldn't

Cornelissen told Newsround that he was startled by what he witnessed and that he hasn't seen a goose turn over since. He said that he goes out nearly twice a week since then and have yet to see it. Even now that he became aware of this behaviour, he watches them fly on a regular basis but has never seen them do it again. He further said that he was completely astounded and had no idea that a goose could perform such things. At first, he assumed it had flipped over due to the wind. Experts speculated that the bird was flipping over to slow itself down while flying.

Cornelissen further said that a University of Istanbul professor told him that he believes in the whiffling theory since turning causes down-force on the wings. However, A bird expert in the Netherlands believes it's most likely a strategy for him to brag to his fellow goose. However, Cornelissen is not sure whether either of the explanation is correct. He also mentioned that some people still believe this is a hoax as this is very unusual. To this, he said that he doesn't need to justify himself as the behaviours of the goose is uncommon but there are people who are aware of this.

The photo was taken and published on social media in March, but thanks to a photography competition in Cornelissen's native nation of the Netherlands, it has now gone viral for a second time. Cornelissen stated that he is honoured to receive so many good responses and that the photo brings a smile to so many people's faces. He concluded by saying that he is glad that he was there on that rainy and windy March day in Arnhem.

Image- @b0unce1971/Instagram