Dutch Police Say No Signs Of Terrorist Motive Behind The Hague Stabbings

A tragic stabbing incident took place in a departmental store in the Dutch city of The Hague on November 29. The Police in an official statement said that the stabbing attack did not appear to have any terrorist motive. The authorities took into custody a 35-year-old suspect who was interrogated.

No terrorist motive behind Hague stabbing

The police said in a statement released on December 1 that the circumstances unfolding the stabbing incident are still unclear and the police are investigating, however, there have been no signs of the incident linked to a terrorist attack. The police detained a 35-year-old man on November 30, from a shelter home located in the heart of the city. The man is being considered a potential suspect in the investigation.

READ: After London Bridge Attack, British PM Says Will Strengthen Prison Sentences

The stabbing attack took place on Friday evening where a 13-year-old boy and two 15-year-old girls were stabbed outside a busy departmental store located at The Hague's Grote Markt shopping district. The officials reported that the area was particularly busy due to Black Friday Sales. There were rumours among the people that the London Bridge attack might have inspired a similar attack to take place in the Netherlands. The three minors were immediately taken to hospital and recovering. The investigation is still going on to find the true motive behind the incident.

READ: The Latest: Victims In Hague Stabbing Released From Hospital

London Bridge Attack

On November 29, two people - a man and a woman were killed and several others were wounded in a stabbing spree by 28-year-old Usman Khan, a convicted terrorist named by London Police. Khan was fatally shot at by the Police on the spot while he wore a fake suicide vest. As per reports, the attacker was at Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge for a University of Cambridge-organised conference on rehabilitating offenders, after previously participating in the university’s Learning Together prisoner rehabilitation program and had threatened to blow it up. Scotland Yard is investigating how 28-year-old Usman Khan was able to launch the attack in London Bridge.

READ: Dutch Police: 3 People Wounded In Hague Stabbing

READ: Victims Of London Bridge Attack Lauded By Their Families