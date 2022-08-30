Dutch Queen Meets Sitharaman On 1st Day Of New Delhi Visit, Backs India's G20 Presidency

The Netherlands Queen, who is on a two-day visit to India from August 29 to 30, hailed India's digital public goods infrastructure during her meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. During the discussion with top Indian officials on Monday, Dutch Queen Maxima offered her support for India's G20 presidency. Notably, currently, Indonesia holds the G20 Presidency. It is pertinent to mention that India will hold the G20 summit in 2023.

"H.M. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands @UNSGSA called on FM Smt. @nsitharaman in New Delhi, today. She lauded India's advanced digital public goods infrastructure, particularly #IndiaStack for financial & economic inclusion & offered support for the upcoming #G20India Presidency," the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet on August 29.

Meanwhile, Sitaraman, who has been holding the chair of the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs since 2019, also appreciated the contributions of the Queen to the vulnerable sections of the population and shared New Delhi's successful experiences with interoperable payment systems. "FM appreciated the contributions of @UNSGSA Queen Máxima to #FinancialInclusion, particularly with regard to the underserved & vulnerable sections of the population & shared India's successful experiences on interoperable payment systems & #AccountAggregator initiative," added the ministry in a subsequent tweet.

Queen Máxima meets President Murmu

On August 29, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands called on President Droupadi Murmu. Thetwo leaders discussed deepening of bilateral ties between the two countries. “The two leaders also discussed in detail several aspects of universal financial inclusion which has been one of the main agenda of the Government of India,” according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Who is Queen Maxima?

Notably, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has served as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA) since 2009. As Special Advocate, she is a leading global voice on advancing universal access to and responsible usage of affordable, effective and safe financial services. She is the Honorary Patron of the G20’s Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) and a Global Agenda Trustee for the World Economic Forum’s Global Challenge Initiative on the Future of the Global Financial System. She also convened the CEO Partnership for Economic Inclusion.

Earlier in April this year, when former President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Netherlands on a three-day trip at the invitation of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. It was the first visit by any Indian President to the Netherlands in 34 years since the visit of President R. Venkataraman in 1988. During the visit, President Kovind and Dutch Deputy Prime Minister Wopke Hoekstra named a new breed of yellow tulip flowers 'Maitri' - symbolic of the special and enduring friendship between India and the Netherlands.

Image: Twitter/@FinMinIndia