On Friday, the Dutch Supreme Court cancelled a $50 billion arbitration award Russia was ordered to pay the shareholders of now-defunct oil producers. It ruled that a lower court in The Hague wrongly dismissed Russia’s claim that “shareholders committed fraud in the arbitral proceedings.” The Russian Prosecutor General’s office welcomed the ruling but said “it is regrettable" the high court didn't dismiss the award outright.

“The Russian Federation expects that the Amsterdam Court of Appeal will interpret the remaining controversial issues in accordance with international law ... and take comprehensive measures to protect the rights and legitimate interests of Russian taxpayers,” the office said in a statement.

Once a major oil producer, Yukos Oil Company collapsed in 2006 after its chief Mikhail Khodorkovsky fell out with the country’s president Vladimir Putin. As the clash escalated, the government started demanding billions of dollars in alleged back taxes leading to the company ultimately being seized. In 2014, an international panel of arbitrators concluded that the Russian State launched “a full assault on Yukos and its beneficial owners in order to bankrupt Yukos and appropriate its assets while, at the same time, removing Mr Khodorkovsky from the political arena. However, on Friday, the Netherland’s apex court ruled in favour of the Putin Administration and wrongly dismissed Russia’s claim of fraud committed by shareholders.

Full Supreme Court Verdict

The Supreme Court ruled in the Russian Federation's favor on one point. He is of the opinion that, for procedural reasons, the Court of Appeal of The Hague wrongly disregarded the argument of the Russian Federation that the shareholders allegedly committed fraud in the arbitration procedure and therefore did not issue a substantive judgment on this. Therefore, the judgments of the Court of Appeal cannot stand. The Supreme Court has rejected the other complaints of the Russian Federation. This concerns, inter alia, the complaints from the Russian Federation about the interpretation of the treaty provisions on which the arbitral tribunal based its jurisdiction, and the complaint that the arbitral tribunal did not comply with its mandate. With the rejection by the Supreme Court, the decision of the Court of Appeal on these points is final.

Image: AP