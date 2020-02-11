Duterte To End Major Military Agreement With US, Sends Formal Notice To Terminate Deal

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has told the country's Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr to send a formal notice to the United States for the termination of major security pact between their militaries. Duterte has openly disapproved the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) after his close ally, Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa was denied US visa due to his link with human rights violations.

Duterte’s spokesperson Salvador Panelo reportedly said in a regular briefing on February 11 while quoting the Philippine President that it was about time the country becomes self-dependent in terms of defence and 'not rely on any other country'. Locsin Jr said in a tweet said that notice of termination of the security agreement has been received by the deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Manila. He further refused to provide information on the major development between two allies and cited 'diplomatic courtesy'.

Visiting Forces Agreement

The VFA was signed in 1998 between two countries and allowed the legal status of thousands of American troops who took rounds in the country for their military exercises along with providing humanitarian assistance. While Philippine President hopes to terminate the accord after more than two decades, the Mutual Defence Treaty and an Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) still remain intact.

According to international reports, in a Senate hearing last week, the Philippine foreign secretary had warned that ending the VFA would result in undermining of country's security and it might foster aggression in the disputed South China Sea. The presence of US troops in the waterway has been crucial for the country to dominate the Chinese forces which claim the entire sea, virtually.

Therefore, Locsin had suggested amendments to the agreement in order to fix the concerned issues instead of fully terminating the deal. Meanwhile, the Philippine defence and military officials have not immediately issued any reaction to the orders by Manila. The termination of VFA could reportedly come into action after 180 days after the US government receives the notice. However, both countries still have the option to keep the pact in the waiting period.

