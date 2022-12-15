Dystopian Book '1984' Tops Russian Bestseller List; Readers Drawing Parallels To 2022?

English author George Orwell’s dystopian and much-acclaimed novel 1984 has topped the electronic book bestseller lists in Russia, as reported by Russian state news agency TASS. 1984 is a novel released post-World War II in 1949 with a setting in a dystopian future where totalitarian rulers are in an endless war and engage in propaganda, government surveillance and distortion of history to keep their citizens loyal towards them.

The novel is the most popular fiction download of this year on the Russian online bookseller LitRes and is the second most popular download in any category. Notably, 1984 was banned in the erstwhile Soviet Union until 1988.

When the novel was first published, it marked the end of fascism and Nazi culture in Europe and also announced the commencement of the cold war with the US-led western bloc and the Soviet Union (USSR). Orwell, who identified as a democratic socialist, has known to model the state in his novel after Nazi Germany and Stalin-led USSR. The book highlights the distortion of facts in society that are used by the state to curb independent thought and make citizens “doublethink” in order to believe that “war is peace, freedom is slavery”.

This is not the first instance that the novel has hit the bestselling list. When former US President Donald Trump took to the White House in January 2017, the sales of 1984 soared. Comparisons were made on social media between the book and the phrase "alternative facts” made famous by Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway when she tried to justify Trump’s unfounded claims on the size of the crowd attending his inauguration.

Are Russians seeing the novel’s plot being reflected in the Putin regime?

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one can only wonder if Russians are seeing any kind of reflectionary echoes in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s political approach towards the information flow in the country. Notably, Putin has been in executive control of the Russian Federation since 1999.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year, new laws have surfaced which make it a crime to publish any kind of information which is not in line with official statements and the narrative established by the state media. The Kremlin does not use the word ‘war’ to describe its involvement in Ukraine, but instead uses the term “special military operation”. Moscow has time and again asserted that they are merely liberating the citizens of Ukrainian territories that have wanted to join Russia from the very beginning.

In August this year, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was sentenced to an extra nine years in a high security prison in Moscow after a Russian court found him guilty of additional charges to his already highly refuted charges by the Russian government. Navalny is currently serving his new sentence in a strict-regime penal colony, which will place him in much harsher conditions. Navalny was supposed to be set free in another year but now will have to stay put for an extra eight years.

Last month, the Kremlin said there had been no attacks on civilian targets, despite reports of heavy bombardment of Ukrainian power facilities that have left millions without heat or light in the depths of winter. Russian politician Ilya Yashin, last week, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison on charges of spreading "false information" about the army - for discussing evidence uncovered by Western journalists of Russian atrocities in Bucha, near Kyiv, which Russia said had been fabricated.

Russian translator of a brand new edition of 1984, Darya Tselovalnikova, drew parallels to Orwell’s novel elsewhere. "Orwell could not have dreamt in his worst nightmares that the era of 'liberal totalitarianism' or 'totalitarian liberalism' would come in the West, and that people - separate, rather isolated individuals - would behave like a raging herd," Tselovalnikova told the publishing house AST in May.

The fictional works of Indian-born Eric Arthur Blair (he took up the pseudonym ‘George Orwell’) have been embraced by society even today. With the digital age now occupying our lives, the race to dominate the information flow by means of misinformation and disinformation, the dystopian novel 1984 has echoing parallels to current political society in the 21st century.