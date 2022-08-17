EAM Jaishankar Arrives In Bangkok To Attend 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting

The Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr. S Jaishankar arrived in Thailand on Tuesday to attend the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting as both countries commemorate the beginning of their diplomatic ties seventy-five years ago. The Indian embassy in Thailand on Twitter wrote, “Ambassador of India to Thailand Suchitra Durai welcomes Hon Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar who is visiting Thailand for the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting.”

Besides this, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said in a tweet “Began my visit to Thailand by meeting the Indian community. Shared with them the achievements and aspirations of New India.” While expressing gratitude to the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce (ITCC) for organising the meeting, Jaishankar welcomed the Indian community's eagerness to aid India's development.

Furthermore, today (August 17) in Bangkok, S Jaishankar will visit Don Pramudwinai, his Thai counterpart. The meeting will be held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok from 09:00 hours to 11:45 hours, and it will be hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand. According to a news release from Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jaishankar, and Don Pramudwinai will jointly chair the ninth Thailand-India Joint Commission.

Following the meeting, both parties will be present to witness the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding between Thailand and India, firstly, the 'Memorandum of Understanding on Health and Medical Medical Research Cooperation' which will be held between the Department of Medical Services of the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand and the Indian Council of Medical Research of Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India, and secondly, the 'Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation and Collaboration on Broadcasting' between the Thai Public Broadcasting Service and Prasar Bharati, India.

Previously, in the month of March, bilateral relations were the primary focus of a telephonic conversation between Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Indicating the conversation, Jaishankar tweeted, “Good to speak to DPM and FM Don Pramudwinai of Thailand. Look forward to meeting him soon in Colombo". It has been revealed that bilateral relationship-related concerns came up in the discussions, PTI reported.

8th Joint Commission Meeting between India and Thailand was hosted in New Delhi

Meanwhile, on October 10, 2019, New Delhi hosted the 8th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) between India and Thailand. Don Pramudwinai, the Thai Foreign Minister, headed the Thai side while Jaishankar led the Indian side.

Moreover, following a brief bilateral meeting between the Ministers, delegation-level discussions took place. During the discussions between the two sides, progress was gained in all sectors of the bilateral relationship, which includes politics, security, trade, connectivity, culture, tourism, and people-to-people ties.

Both parties had acknowledged that India and Thailand are near maritime neighbours with ties to one another's histories and cultures. Thailand's "Look West" policy complements India's "Act East" approach in the current environment.

According to the ANI report, the Ministers also talked about methods to improve both physical and digital communication between their respective nations. In the fields of agriculture, science, and technology, space exploration, human resource development, capacity building, information technology, etc., they also recognised potential opportunities for collaboration.

The Ministries discussed collaboration in ASEAN, IORA, BIMSTEC, MGC, UN, as well as other sub-regional and international organisations along with other regional and multilateral topics of mutual importance.

The Joint Commission's agreements and decisions were documented in the Agreed Minutes of the Joint Commission, which were then signed by the two Ministers. The MOU between the Devawongse Varopakarn Institute of Foreign Affairs (DVIFA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thailand, as well as the Foreign Service Institute (FSI), Ministry of External Affairs, India, was also signed in the presence of both Ministers.

