EAM Jaishankar Arrives In Israel, Pays Homage To Martyred WW1 Soldiers At Indian Cemetery

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar arrived in Israel on Sunday on a five-day visit to the country. Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar announced his arrival in Israel and informed it would be his first visit to the country as External Affairs Minister. Jaishankar will be in Israel from 17-21 October and will hold meetings with the top leadership of the country to 'prepare a roadmap' for enhancing the 'strategic ties' and exploring new areas of 'bilateral collaboration', as per PTI report.

He began his five-day visit to Israel by visiting the Cemetry at Talpiot and paying homage to Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World War I. Jaishankar began his five-day visit to Israel by laying wreaths at Talpiot cemetery for Indian soldiers who lost their lives during World War I. As per the PTI report, "I am deeply honoured to pay homage to the valiant sons of India who fought with bravery and courage in this land during WWI, bringing glory to themselves, their comrades and their motherland," Jaishankar wrote in the visitors' book.

Jaishankar, in the visitors' book, expressed that the sacrifice of soldiers would always "remain etched in the heart of our nation." Furthermore, he thanked the Commonwealth War Graves Commission for maintaining the memorials for Indian soldiers in Israel. As per the PTI report, "The valour and supreme sacrifice of these bravehearts will forever remain etched in the heart of our nation. Your heroism and selfless service in an inspiration and beacon of light that will forever guide us in the service of our country. I wish to thanks you & Commonwealth War Graves Commission for maintaining these memorials for Indian soldiers in Israel. "

EAM Jaishankar's visit to Israel

During his visit to Israel, Jaishankar is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Israel Yair Lapid, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release. He would call on President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Knesset Speaker. The EAM would also interact with the Indian-origin Jewish community in Israel, Indologists, Indian students currently studying in Israeli Universities. In addition, he will be meeting business people, including those from the hi-tech industries. As per the MEA press release, India and Israel have enhanced their bilateral ties to a 'Strategic Partnership' after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel in 2017. Since then, the two countries have focused their relations on enhancing the 'knowledge-based partnership'.

