EAM Jaishankar Arrives In Mozambique, Holds Talks With President Of Assembly

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here in the capital of Mozambique on Thursday on a three-day visit and met the President of the African country's Parliament to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar's visit to Mozambique from April 13 to 15 is the first-ever visit by an external affairs minister of India to the country.

Jaishankar arrived in Maputo from Uganda where he held talks with the country's top leadership, including President Yoweri Museveni, and discussed possible cooperation in the areas of trade, infrastructure, energy and defence.

"Arrived in Maputo to an energetic Mozambican welcome. Thank Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Manuel Jose Goncalves for the warm reception. Look forward to productive discussions," he tweeted.

During EAM’s first engagement with Esperanca Bias, President of the Mozambique Assembly, Jaishankar recalled her visit last year to India during which we reviewed our political, and economic cooperation to expand the bilateral partnership.

In July last year, Bias visited India.

"As two democracies it's very important for us to have regular parliamentary exchanges," he said.

Conveyed the greetings of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Bias, President of the Mozambique Assembly, Jaishankar tweeted along with a picture.

"I will be discussing many matters of economic cooperation with Mozambique," Jaishankar told reporters.