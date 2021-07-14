EAM Jaishankar At SCO Meet On Taliban Crisis: 'World Against Seizure Of Power By Force'

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday at the meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers and the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan presented India's view on the ongoing situation in the war-torn country. Jaishankar's meeting comes at a time when violence in Afghanistan is on a surge with the Taliban and the state government involved in a violent clash.

S Jaishankar on violence in Afghanistan

In his address at the meeting of the SCO foreign ministers' contact group on Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Jaishankar emphasised the need for ensuring that Kabul's neighbours are not "threatened by terrorism, separatism, and extremism".

As the Taliban has increased its violent measures in order to establish its territorial dominance, Jaishankar outlined, 'Afghan people and the world all want the same end state,' i.e. 'an independent, neutral, unified, peaceful, democratic and prosperous nation.'

S Jaishankar at the SCO meeting

"The world, region, and the Afghan people all want the same end state:

An independent, neutral, unified, peaceful, democratic, and prosperous nation. Ceasing violence and terrorist attacks against civilians and state representatives, settle the conflict through political dialogue, and respect interests of all ethnic groups, and Ensure that neighbours are not threatened by terrorism, separatism, and extremism."

S Jaishankar on 'forceful' seize of Afghanistan

On the ongoing forceful seize of Afghanistan, S Jaishankar said, "The challenge is to act seriously and sincerely on these beliefs. Because there are forces at work with a very different agenda. The world is against the seizure of power by violence and force. It will not legitimise such actions. Peace negotiations in earnest is the only answer. An acceptable compromise that reflects the Doha process, Moscow format, and Istanbul process is essential. The future of Afghanistan cannot be its past. A whole new generation has different expectations. We should not let them down."

SCO meet on Afghanistan

The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's contact group took place in the midst of growing global concerns over escalating violence in Afghanistan as the US looked to complete withdrawal of its troops from the country by August 31.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar were among those who participated at the meeting.

The SCO contact group meeting on Afghanistan assumes significance as it comes amidst growing global concerns over Taliban fighters rapidly seizing control of a large number of areas in Afghanistan.

India has evacuated around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar in a military aircraft in the wake of intense fighting between Afghan forces and Taliban militants.

Afghanistan has witnessed a series of terror attacks in the last few weeks as the US looked to complete the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan by August-end, ending a nearly two-decade of its military presence in the war-ravaged country.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested nearly USD 3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country. India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled.

(Image Credits: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter)