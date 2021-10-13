EAM Jaishankar Begins 2-day Armenia Trip By Visiting Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began his two-day visit to Armenia by paying a tribute to the 1.5 million Armenians who were killed in the first genocide of the 20th century at the hands of the Turkish government.

The homage was paid at Yerevan's Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex erected in memory of the victims of the genocide.

"Began the day by paying homage at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex," tweeted Jaishankar who is the first Indian External Affairs Minister to visit Armenia.

On Tuesday, October 12, Jaishankar arrived in Yerevan and was greeted by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. Jaishankar left for a three-nation tour of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Armenia on October 10, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

After paying tribute, the Indian Foreign Minister held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan where the two countries agreed to boost economic, education, and cultural exchanges.

Jaishankar also met the President of Armenia's National Assembly, Alen Simonyan and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar informed that he discussed the importance of nurturing the bonds between two parliamentary democracies.

In Yerevan, Jaishankar and Mirozyan also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi's statue and planted a friendship tree. The Indian Foreign Minister also met Indian students and expressed gratitude to the Armenian government for their well-being.

India-Armenia relations

It should be mentioned here that in 1964, then Indian President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan paid a visit to the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic, and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi paid a visit in June 1976. Three months after declaring independence from the Soviet Union, India recognised Armenia in December 1991 and both countries went on to establish diplomatic ties in 1992.

In March 1999, India established its embassies in Yerevan, whereas, Armenia established its embassy in New Delhi in October 1999 after opening an honorary consulate in April 1994.

In 1995 and 2003, then Armenian Presidents Levon Ter-Petrosyan and Robert Kocharyan visited India. Notably, in 2019, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated in an interview with WION that Armenia supports India in the Kashmir conflict with Pakistan.

