EAM Jaishankar Calls On Bangladeshi Counterpart AK Momen To Review Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his Bangladeshi counterpart, AK Abdul Momen, along the sidelines of the 'Mujib Borsho' in Dhaka. Sharing photos of their meeting, the EAM revealed that the two countries reviewed the progress of their bilateral ties along with discussing the "360-degree partnership." The two countries also strengthened their resolve to work together more closely in sea-level connectivity in the region.

EAM Jaishankar meets his Bangladeshi counterpart

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka on Thursday to join Bangladesh as it marks "Mujib Borsho, 50 years of Liberation and 50 years of bilateral ties." Jaishankar said that India has given the largest Covid-19 'Made in India' vaccines to Bangladesh under its 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative. He said, "My visit is also a statement of solidarity in our shared fight against COVID. Bangladesh is the largest recipient of Made in India vaccines."

'Connectivity is Productivity', says Bangladesh PM Sheik Hasina

Praising India-Bangladesh bilateral ties, EAM Jaishankar said that India's relationship with Bangladesh is so strong that he comfortable talked on all domains in the meeting. He tweeted, "Bangladesh is central to our Neighbourhood First Policy & increasingly relevant to our Act East Policy. Our relationship is so broad & our comfort level so high that there is no domain today that is left untouched. It is truly a 360-degree partnership."

In a series of tweets, amidst the Bangladesh tour, Jaishankar said that connectivity is the easiest way to realize the relationship with people. He also quoted Bangladesh PM Sheik Hasina for saying "Connectivity is Productivity." Earlier today, on the sidelines of the Maritime India Summit-2021, EAM said, "the shift in the fulcrum of global economic growth towards Asia is creating unprecedented opportunities for connectivity in the region. He said, there is a huge infrastructure deficit in the region which needs to be met to fulfill the growing aspirations of our peoples."

