EAM Jaishankar, Cambodian King Sihamoni Reaffirm Strong Civilisational Ties B/w Nations

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called on Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and mentioned that the Cambodian King's visit has reaffirmed the strong civilisational bond between the two countries. Jaishankar added that the age-old and long bond between the two nations has been expressed in cooperation across several sectors including heritage conservation, demining, water conservation and socio-economic projects.

S Jaishankar meets Cambodian King

Taking to Twitter, the Minister of External Affairs wrote, "Honoured to call on King HM Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia. His visit, as our two countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, reaffirms the strong civilizational bond between us. Today that is expressed in cooperation in heritage conservation, demining, water conservation and socio-economic projects."

Earlier on May 30, the Cambodian King has been greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, India. Bilateral meetings between the leaders have been on the agenda. The Cambodian King would be holding the meetings with President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni's visit to India marks the culmination of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia has also met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. During the meeting, multiple areas of bilateral relations including capacity building, conservation of architectural monuments, defence cooperation including de-mining & parliamentary cooperation have been covered.