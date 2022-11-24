EAM Jaishankar Cites COVID-19, Climate & Conflict As Challenges To Food Security

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cited the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and conflict as major challenges to food security. EAM Jaishankar made the remarks at a Pre-launch Celebration of the international year of millets 2023. He revealed that India was the world’s largest producer of millet while stating that, “almost 20% of the world's production is ours.”

Speaking further at the Pre-launch Celebration, Dr S Jaishankar said that international relations between different nations started with food security. He further cited “the fundamental urge to secure their own food and to see how they can get food from others,” as the reason why India was keen “to take Indian year of millets to International year of millets.”

Why is the International Year of Millets being celebrated?

The year 2023 is set to be celebrated as the International Year of Millets. The primary aim behind the initiative is to increase awareness of the health benefits offered by millets among the public. According to UN estimates, the global population is projected to reach 8.5 billion by the year 2030. Thus, the situation would demand more production of food grains, especially millet, to meet the food requirements of the rapidly growing global population. Additionally, Estimates show that more than 90 million people in Asia, as well as Africa, depend on millet for their diets.

Recently in the G20 summit that was held in Bali, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the benefits of millets stating that millets could solve the global malnutrition and hunger problem. Furthermore, he highlighted India’s practice of promoting natural farming and re-popularizing nutritious and traditional food grains like millet to ensure sustenance and food security.

Apart from EAM Dr S Jaishankar, India’s Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is also attending the event. Moreover, High Commissioners and Ambassadors to India from more than 60 countries are expected to be in attendance at the pre-launch celebration.